Now that the horrific plans to turn DIA's Jeppesen Terminal into a shopping mall are dead, it's time to bring on the fun! Longtime Denverites fondly recall when the Tattered Cover was still in Cherry Creek North, the nearby Chez Jose was serving up fat burritos the size of a loaf of bread, and Kazoo & Company was the coolest toy store around. It closed in 2014, the victim of both the ease of online shopping and significant changes to the neighborhood. But a small part of Kazoo & Company survives at DIA, and it brings the kid in us joy to see it every time we're on Concourse B. It's not as big as the original, and it doesn't have near the astounding inventory. But it's an oasis of entertainment in an airport that can sometimes be a joyless place, and we'd like to see some of its magic spill into the terminal.