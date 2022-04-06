Most THC drinks and a handful of weed gummies are free of animal products, but any vegan weed-muncher trying to steer clear of sugar is in for a challenge, as there are very few edibles of any kind that aren't heavy on sweets. Step into the right dispensary, though, and a vegan THC treat can be on the table for dinner tonight. Denver edibles maker Alchemy Food's entire lineup is vegan and gluten-free, with dessert bites made from ingredients like medjool dates, raw almonds, oats and coconut oil. However, those desiring a more savory or less sugary vegan meal need look no further than Alchemy's canna-coconut oil. The infused coconut oil has 100 milligrams of THC, and can quickly put the "green" in green curry on a boring night. Alchemy will even help you make the dish, offering recipes via email to anyone who sends the company proof of purchase.eatalchemy.com