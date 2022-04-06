A partner with the Cherry cultivation, Bosky Labs is riding the rosin wave past dabs and gummies, right into our drinking glasses. Founded by East Coast transplant Steve Fried, the rosin edibles brand specializes in flavored syrups that mix with seltzers, coffee and even liquor if you can handle your shit. The cannabis terpenes give any mocktail a kick, with flavors like caramel, grape, Irish cream, raspberry and rosé offering plenty of options to mix it up. Keep the syrup in the fridge for multiple drinks, or drop it in directly if you can handle the aftertaste. If you're a hash head, chances are you'll like it.instagram.com/boskylabs