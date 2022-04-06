We appreciate eating our weed the old way, but in today's legal cannabis market, the old way is the rare way. Yet Alice B. Toklas would be happy to know that Sweet Mary Jane's is still going strong. The Boulder cannabis bakery's classic snack lineup of pot brownies, cookies and brookies is simply better than others, with more crunch and buttery crisp than we've come to expect from packaged edibles. The horchata cookies, made with vanilla and cinnamon chips, taste like they came from Trader Joe's instead of a pot shop. Even the Sweet Mary Jane's chocolate bars, an overplayed edible for most at this point, are tasty. Flavors like French toast and peanut butter crunch hit all the right notes, using small bits of cereal to make a big difference. The biggest stoner delight, however, is the milkshake and fries bar, a malted chocolate bar topped with shoestring potato chips.