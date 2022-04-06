You can't remember to pack everything for every trip to the mountains, but no big deal: There are dispensaries in resort towns. It'll cost you, though, and they might not carry products you're familiar with. Before it's too late as you drive west on I-70 for the weekend, keep an eye out for Exit 243 Dispensary in Idaho Springs. This store, located right off the interstate and named after the nearby highway exit, has changed hands a few times over the years, but current ownership has created a good-enough menu to back up the visible location. Affordable and connoisseur buds are both at the ready, as are a deep edibles lineup and enough pre-rolls and vape cartridges to get every ski lift in Summit County high.