We like to get ducked up at Onefold during breakfast and lunch, and if it were open for dinner, we'd get ducked down in the evening. The Uptown eatery, founded in 2008 by Mark and Terese Nery, now has a sister location in the Union Station area, and both are heavy on the bird. Breakfast burritos and tacos are filled with potatoes cooked in duck fat, while the breakfast fried rice includes two fried duck eggs. Not ducked up enough for you? Try the duck congee, made with duck broth, duck confit and a poached duck egg, or the fried rice at lunch, which is also made with duck confit. No disrespect to the almighty chicken — we'll always adore your availability — but breakfast is an extra level of quacktastic at Onefold.