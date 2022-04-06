If you doubt that the Larimer Lounge is a core part of Denver's impressive musical history, just consider this vastly abbreviated list of bands that have played here over the years: DeVotchKa, Glass Animals, Young the Giant, Portugal. The Man, the Von Bondies, Saint Motel, Tift Merritt, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, the Felice Brothers, Esmé Patterson, Arcade Fire, and lots more. Looking to catch an act so you can brag to your friends that you saw them before they hit it big? The Larimer is the place you will have seen them. Or say you did, anyway.