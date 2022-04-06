With a following of over 100,000 on Instagram and over 20,000 on TikTok, 79-year-old retired psychiatric nurse Judith Boyd, aka The Style Crone, pushes the boundaries of the traditional fashion "influencer." And she doesn't just have you looking good; she also does good, by using her platform to elevate social justice issues such as climate change, fast fashion, ageism, human rights and animal-rights issues. Follow her to see some seriously beautiful outfits, hats and cool Denver locations that could inspire you to take equitable action.stylecrone.com