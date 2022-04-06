Located right off of I-70, this Wheat Ridge bar is a familiar stop for truckers, bikers, sports fans, and...Vietnamese food lovers? Skip right past the burgers, wings and green chile-drenched burritos and you'll find a full menu of Vietnamese favorites, including pho, spring rolls, rice noodle bowls and more. Long Shots' deliciously inauthentic take on the banh mi, simply dubbed a "Vietnamese sandwich," includes your choice of marinated grilled steak, chicken, pork or lamb, with cucumber, cilantro, lettuce, jalapeños and green onion served on two thick, golden slabs of buttered Texas toast. It's a long shot from a regular banh mi, but it's also particularly tasty — especially when enjoyed alongside the kitchen's crispy fried green beans and an ice-cold beer from one of the bar's many taps.