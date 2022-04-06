While music festivals have become more accessible over the years, the overall level of inclusion for people with disabilities remains low. Shawn Satterfield, a lifelong music fan, set out to change that with the Shine Music Festival, which debuted on August 8, 2021, at Levitt Pavilion. To make the free festival work, she recruited volunteers and organizations involved with the disability community, bringing in inclusive technology to help people with all disabilities feel comfortable while also keeping costs down. "Seventy percent of people with disabilities are unemployed," she notes, "and music is expensive." So is putting on a festival, but this one was such a hit that it will be back in August, this time in Civic Center Park.shinemusicfestival.com