Miah Richards grew up poking around garage sales and Goodwill stores and selling finds on eBay, but some of his treasures were too good to give up; they began to overtake his living spaces. Ultimately, though, that resulted in more for you and me. Richards opened Fourth Place, a labor of love in the Golden Triangle, then stocked it with prime finds, including a stunning collection of vintage T-shirts, letter jackets, jean jackets and other streetwear. The personable Richards will talk vintage with customers all day if allowed, turning store visits into low-fashion costume parties.instagram.com/fourth_place