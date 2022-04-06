The Salt Lick Denver dates to the summer of 2020, when Andrea Hoang, Jason Edelstein and a group of their friends started filming band performances in the soggy basement of a house they were renting. The series of shows, aptly called Songs From the Pond, still broadcasts online and is produced totally in-house. From that start, the group launched a record label, and its five-artist roster — Bear and the Beasts, John Baldwin, mlady, Silver Screen Fantasy and Sponsored Content — often help with and appear in the collective's well-produced music videos, even venturing out into a burn scar for a good visual narrative. This year, the Salt Lick also opened a cozy, affordable recording studio to further nurture Denver's music scene.720-443-2533
thesaltlickdenver.com