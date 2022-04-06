When the shelves at the big grocery stores went bare during the pandemic, small neighborhood markets became lifelines for many. But Pete's Fruits & Vegetables had already been just that for the Hilltop neighborhood for over forty years. Under the watchful eye of two generations of the Moutzouris family, Pete's stocks top-quality produce and local packaged products (Sweet Action ice cream, the Real Dill pickles, Tender Belly bacon); it also operates an on-site butchery and offers prepared meals with a Greek flair. We're particularly enamored of its feta bar, bacalao (salted cod) and Greek pastries (and booze). And the baklava that's sold at the register is nearly impossible to pass up.