In June 2020, when new guidelines finally allowed bars and casinos to reopen, the 1Up got left out because shared gaming devices were still a no-no. The extended closure might have been the end for our favorite place to play retro favorites from '80s pinball to NBA Jam, but it eventually reopened (with plenty of hand sanitizer). And we're damn happy it did. We dare you to find a better place for cheap suds and classic vidya games. So put a few dollars into the quarter machine, try to reach a high score over some Tecates, and keep the change, ya filthy animal. You'll be surprised at how little you spend.