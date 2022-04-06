Michael Trundle has been running the DJ dance party Lipgloss for over twenty years. Like any good host, he knows that it takes at least two things to make a party: people and good music. Trundle just moved the party to 60 South Broadway (now home to HQ), the same address where it began in 2001. With DJ sets that focus primarily on indie and new-wave music, it's the perfect place to meet others with the same taste — and hear songs that you never thought you would hear played in a club. While Lipgloss relies on its spontaneity, you can always expect to meet good people on the floor.