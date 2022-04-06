Given how expensive concert tickets are, tourists deserve a good representation of Colorado cannabis when they visit. Solace Meds, a chain of dispensaries founded by former Denver Bronco Rod Bernstine, has all the fixings of a well-stocked store that an experienced shopper seeks, and you don't have to drive to Mordor to get there. Locations on South Broadway and East Colfax Avenue are short trips for anyone who wants to stay in the action while visiting Denver, and the Solace Meds store in Wheat Ridge, right off Interstate 70, is a quick pit stop during a trip to the mountains (as is the Solace Meds store in Fort Collins for all you brewery day trippers). The flower and concentrate lineups, full of names like 14er, Cookies, LoCol Love and Veritas, are trustworthy representations of Colorado cannabis. And unlike most stores with quality smokeables, Solace Meds has a vast treasure chest of edibles and vaporizer cartridges, so getting a sweet deal on an in-house chocolate bar or pre-rolled joints is a very attainable goal. Stock up, and leave the leftovers for us.