Robert Champion and Mario Nocifera wanted to create a Tulum/Burning Man-inspired immersive venue — and wow, did they succeed. They hired a core crew of twelve local artists to design immersive hubs throughout the venue, including a beehive-themed geodesic dome called "Enter the Hive Mind," by Aleesha Anderson. Even the bar is a work of art: Jon Medina's "The Willow Weave Bar" is enveloped in vines and forestry. The venue doesn't announce its DJs, in the hopes that people will come to experience the art and high-quality performances rather than solely to see a star. Meow Wolf is great, but this place purrs.