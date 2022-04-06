Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us

Best Cannabis Instagram Page

Groovy Gravy @itsgroovygravy

Cannabis influencers who only hawk products aren't really our scene. We want social media to lead us somewhere worthwhile, and Groovy Gravy knows how to give followers the goods. A thrower of exclusive cannabis parties, dinners and pop-ups, Groovy Gravy partners with brands such as Lazercat, Dialed In and Death & Co. for unique mixtures of popular cannabis products and local food and drink. Members of the Wu-Tang Clan popped in last year, while nationally known chefs like Dave Hadley and Emily Oyer have handled the cooking. Regulars on Groovy Gravy's Instagram page are privy to these events early, so give the account a follow and see if you make the cut for tickets.

instagram.com/itsgroovygravy

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation