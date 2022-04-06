Cannabis influencers who only hawk products aren't really our scene. We want social media to lead us somewhere worthwhile, and Groovy Gravy knows how to give followers the goods. A thrower of exclusive cannabis parties, dinners and pop-ups, Groovy Gravy partners with brands such as Lazercat, Dialed In and Death & Co. for unique mixtures of popular cannabis products and local food and drink. Members of the Wu-Tang Clan popped in last year, while nationally known chefs like Dave Hadley and Emily Oyer have handled the cooking. Regulars on Groovy Gravy's Instagram page are privy to these events early, so give the account a follow and see if you make the cut for tickets.