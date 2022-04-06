All candles are not created equal. Once you've tried one from Candelaria, you'll understand this. Created in-house in small batches with natural, soy wax and lead-free cotton wicks, these candles are a connoisseur's dream, with clean scents inspired by rocks, ores, gems and minerals. In addition to the main attraction, Candelaria sells books and gifty items to further light up your life. Just as illuminating, the store donates a small percentage of every candle sale to a changing list of nonprofits and charities.candelariacandles.com