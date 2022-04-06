Although Antiques Row is disappearing from South Broadway, help is at hand. If you're on the hunt for furniture, a unique gift, fun things for your home or a display piece for your office, head to the magical place called Garage Antiques. This spot offers an overwhelming array of everything from dressers and coffee tables to vintage kitchen utensils and clothing from over twenty antique dealers. Slavica Slepcevic has been selling reclaimed and restored antiques from this spot since 2010; hop across the street to her other store, Garage Vintage, and you'll find the most beautiful, affordable retro '50s, '60s and '70s pieces. And be sure to say hi to Baby, the Australian Bare-Eyed cockatoo that will greet you at the entrance!