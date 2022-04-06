When Scott and Nicole Mattson opened Nocturne in 2015, they wanted to create a space that made jazz more accessible while also offering a quality aesthetic experience and elevated dining options. With live music five nights a week, you can enjoy the best of local jazz talent (as well as nationally known musicians such as Jeff Hamilton) while sitting at the Art Deco-style bar or in the stage-side dining room. To further its hold on the jazz scene, Nocturne has started a record label called Nocturne Productions, and most recently produced the debut album of the David Bernot Quintet, Never Ending Cycle.