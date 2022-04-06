Ready to start shopping but don't want to drop big bucks? Greenwood Wildlife Thrift Shop & Consignment Gallery has fun finds in every category, from clothing to furniture to dishes. Those into vintage will have a blast browsing through old-timey ski sweaters and dresses, while those with more modern tastes will find today's name brands at a hefty discount. Greenwood also offers consignment by appointment, and has an online gallery for anyone who wants to thrift the day away without leaving the house. And you can feel good about every cent you drop here: All proceeds go directly to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Boulder County.greenwoodconsignment.org