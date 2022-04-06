Denver resident comedian Josh Blue, known for appearances on TV shows like America's Got Talent, the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Last Comic Standing (where he won season four), continues to headline standup shows in town as he hones his national material. Colorado also serves as home base for his edibles endeavors. A medical marijuana user with cerebral palsy, Blue created a line of lollipops with Mountain High Suckers called Josh Blue's Dream, which are infused with hash from his favorite strain, Blue Dream. Affordable and effective, the 10-milligram suckers are exactly what most celebrity-blasted cannabis products aren't: worth the money. Dispensaries have maintained a consistent pipeline of celebrity cannabis brands that are destined to fail, so it's good to see one of Colorado's own still holding it down nearly five years after launching.mountainhighsuckers.com/josh-blues-dream