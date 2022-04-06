If the coin shortage has you scratching your head, wondering where you'll find the change to do your laundry, Glendale Laundromat has you covered. This basic but clean facility has machines of many sizes, from two-load standards to eight-load mammoths — and most of them take credit cards. Rather than cycling through load after load, here you can finish a month's worth of laundry in just a few hours: Wash, dry, fold and walk away satisfied. Washer prices start at $2 for a double load, and dryers are 25 cents for six minutes.glendale-laundromat-laundromat.business.site