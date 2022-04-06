Founded in Indiana by a father-and-son team, Parlor Doughnuts made its way to Denver in 2021 when a family friend of the original owners who lived in Colorado took an opportunity to ditch his sales career and opened locations here. Parlor's signature layered doughnuts are plump, tall, fully draped in icing and made with laminated dough for an extremely indulgent effect. Offered in flavors like French toast and raspberry pistachio, these become more than a doughnut; they're a full-on sweet culinary experience.