Best Doughnuts

Parlor Doughnuts

Molly Martin

Founded in Indiana by a father-and-son team, Parlor Doughnuts made its way to Denver in 2021 when a family friend of the original owners who lived in Colorado took an opportunity to ditch his sales career and opened locations here. Parlor's signature layered doughnuts are plump, tall, fully draped in icing and made with laminated dough for an extremely indulgent effect. Offered in flavors like French toast and raspberry pistachio, these become more than a doughnut; they're a full-on sweet culinary experience.

Best New Coffeehouse

Dandy Lion Coffee

Once located inside Zeppelin Station, Dandy Lion made a move to Park Hill in September 2021. With the move, owners Duc Huynh (the man behind banh mi favorite Vinh Xuong Bakery) and his wife, Dominique, added a unique spin: The latest iteration of Dandy Lion is part coffee shop, part plant store. Lush with greenery, the bright space is a tranquil spot for sipping lavender lattes, Vietnamese iced coffee and chai paired with bites like croissants and breakfast burritos.

Best Neighborhood Cafe

The Noshery

Molly Martin

Filled with art, items from local makers for sale and boundless good vibes, the Noshery is more than a cafe; it's a neighborhood hub for the Northside — and don't you dare call the area by any other name. Co-owner Justa Ward Alvarez is just as passionate about the neighborhood's history and future as she is about pastries, pies and custom birthday cakes for kids of the cafe's regulars — of which there are many. Whether you're popping in for a latte or lunch, the Nosh will be there for you with scratch-made food, a caffeine fix and a friendly face.

Best Neighborhood Market

Pete's Fruits & Vegetables

Molly Martin

When the shelves at the big grocery stores went bare during the pandemic, small neighborhood markets became lifelines for many. But Pete's Fruits & Vegetables had already been just that for the Hilltop neighborhood for over forty years. Under the watchful eye of two generations of the Moutzouris family, Pete's stocks top-quality produce and local packaged products (Sweet Action ice cream, the Real Dill pickles, Tender Belly bacon); it also operates an on-site butchery and offers prepared meals with a Greek flair. We're particularly enamored of its feta bar, bacalao (salted cod) and Greek pastries (and booze). And the baklava that's sold at the register is nearly impossible to pass up.

Best Diner

Pete's Kitchen

Danielle Lirette

While Denver has lost some of its classic diners since the beginning of the pandemic (RIP, Breakfast King, Denver Diner and Tom's Diner), the pancake-flipping neon chef above Pete's Kitchen remains a beacon on East Colfax. Owned by the Contos family since 1988 — and bearing the name of patriarch Pete Contos, who passed away in 2019 — it satisfies like no other, whether you're there for a gyros omelet, a burrito smothered in green chile or just a burger and fries. And you can stop in at all hours (at least on weekends), when it's one of the only 24-hour options in town.

Best Patio for Pets

Romero's K9 Club & Tap House

Courtesy Romero's K9 Club & Tap House Facebook page

Romero's is serious about pleasing your pooch while providing a safe and clean atmosphere for humans. Some restaurants allow dogs on the patio, but this Lafayette beer bar takes the time to register dogs before they're allowed in the leash-free outdoor beer garden. It really is a club, with passes that can be purchased for a day, month or year; there's a temperature-controlled pavilion for on-leash furry friends, as well as a humans-only indoor bar. Even better, you'll find a stellar craft beer list and bar snacks for both you and your faithful companion.

Best Restaurant Patio

Joy Hill

Molly Martin

The only thing better than sipping a glass of Lambrusco and noshing on Joy Hill's sourdough-crust pizzas is enjoying both on its patio. Located at the back of the restaurant's upper level, it's technically a rooftop patio — though at only two stories up, it's not going to trigger anyone's fear of heights. It does, however, offer an unobstructed view of the Rockies. Snag a seat at sunset for the ultimate colorful Colorado experience.

Best Rooftop Patio

The Red Barber

From the Hip Photo

Size does matter. Located on the roof of the new Catbird Hotel in RiNo, the Red Barber boasts (nearly) 360-degree views from its perch six stories above the city. And while there are many other rooftops in town with both city and mountain views, this one has 3,300 square feet of open, inviting space in which to sip cocktails, enjoy bites like wings with Caribbean hot sauce and Korean beef hot dogs, and play a game of cornhole. Comfy couches are prime spots for lounging, or opt for the grassy picnic area or a spot near a fire pit — there's even amphitheater seating for live music performances. This is basically the ultimate backyard, in the sky, staffed with bartenders.

Best Food Hall

Denver Central Market

Danielle Lirette

From your morning coffee run to lunch meetings on the patio and evening cocktails at Curio Bar, Denver Central Market is an all-day destination for all things delicious in the heart of RiNo. Its eleven vendors sell everything from pizza, raw oysters and charcuterie boards to ice cream and gourmet chocolate — but this isn't just a place for dining in. The vendors here also offer baked goods, meats, specialty foods and pantry items for home use so that you can pick up dinner essentials while grabbing a lunch sandwich to go.

Best New Food Hall

Golden Mill

Molly Martin

Housed in a circa 1860 grain mill overlooking Clear Creek, the airy Golden Mill food hall also boasts a rooftop patio with views of Coors Brewery. But even without the ambience and ample seating, this would be a prime destination for food and drinks. On the ground floor, the self-pour tap system makes for easy access to a well-curated list of beverage selections, and there are several stalls with options like fried chicken sandwiches, barbecue and tacos. Upstairs you’ll find a hidden gem: Sushi Sora, which serves some of the best sushi in metro Denver.

