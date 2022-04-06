Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us

Best Newfangled Bodega

Sun Market

It's no secret that northeast Denver is close to a food desert, with no major grocery stores; in recent years, the City Park West, Whittier, Cole, San Rafael and Five Points neighborhoods have lost most of their corner bodegas, too. Entrepreneur Andrea Leo saw an opportunity and last fall opened Sun Market in City Park West. She offers a combination of affordable kitchen essentials, including produce (a section that's tough to keep stocked because of the demand), as well as some gift and gourmet items to spice things up.

sunmarketdenver.com

Best Plant Store

Green Lady Gardens

The problem with plant stores is that they sell plants — whether the buyer has any idea what to do with those plants at home or just loves how they look in the store. Jessica Schutz of Green Lady Gardens doesn't believe in letting customers walk out without knowing exactly what they're getting into. At the very least, every plant comes with an instruction card, and if you ask for more advice, you'll definitely get it. The small but well-rooted shop also has an exemplary collection of pretty, artist-designed pottery to brighten up your new greenery.

greenladygardens.com

Best Candle Shop

Candelaria

All candles are not created equal. Once you've tried one from Candelaria, you'll understand this. Created in-house in small batches with natural, soy wax and lead-free cotton wicks, these candles are a connoisseur's dream, with clean scents inspired by rocks, ores, gems and minerals. In addition to the main attraction, Candelaria sells books and gifty items to further light up your life. Just as illuminating, the store donates a small percentage of every candle sale to a changing list of nonprofits and charities.

candelariacandles.com

Best Thrift Store

Greenwood Wildlife Thrift Shop & Consignment Gallery

Ready to start shopping but don't want to drop big bucks? Greenwood Wildlife Thrift Shop & Consignment Gallery has fun finds in every category, from clothing to furniture to dishes. Those into vintage will have a blast browsing through old-timey ski sweaters and dresses, while those with more modern tastes will find today's name brands at a hefty discount. Greenwood also offers consignment by appointment, and has an online gallery for anyone who wants to thrift the day away without leaving the house. And you can feel good about every cent you drop here: All proceeds go directly to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Boulder County.

greenwoodconsignment.org

Best Vintage Store

Fourth Place

Miah Richards grew up poking around garage sales and Goodwill stores and selling finds on eBay, but some of his treasures were too good to give up; they began to overtake his living spaces. Ultimately, though, that resulted in more for you and me. Richards opened Fourth Place, a labor of love in the Golden Triangle, then stocked it with prime finds, including a stunning collection of vintage T-shirts, letter jackets, jean jackets and other streetwear. The personable Richards will talk vintage with customers all day if allowed, turning store visits into low-fashion costume parties.

instagram.com/fourth_place

Best Pop-Up Vintage Markets

Hell and Rats

To Hell & Back and the Rummage Rats form a collective of two vintage and modern collectors on the second floor of ReCreative Denver, a vendor of recycled art materials. In addition to repairing old jeans and the like, the two businesses invite a few of their fellow vintage-pluckers to set up pop-ups under the Hell and Rats umbrella during First Fridays in the Art District on Santa Fe; this past winter, you could also find them at the Baker Bazaar, a recurring pop-up market at the L cocktail bar on Broadway.

instagram.com/hellandrats

Best Vintage Home Goods and Linens

Chickadee Vintage

Her decades-long passion for collecting vintage linens, china, silver, glass and textiles led Kathy Gomez to share her enthusiasm with others through Chickadee Vintage — but not before a lifetime of training in the art of interior decoration that started with growing up in her mother's house. Vintage collecting was an obvious extension of that upbringing, and so is Chickadee, an online shop where Gomez offers a wealth of linens from secondhand designer collections, from IKEA to Ralph Lauren, as well as other household treasures.

chickadeevintage.com

Best Kitsch

Kitschy Witch Vintage

Chelsea and Michelle Mowrey, the mother-and-daughter team that runs Kitschy Witch, are clearly stuck in an anachronistic paradise of their own making, selling vintage finds from a wayback era — the 1940s. Back then, homes were adorned with pottery animal figurines and coconut-husk hula dancers as part of their daily decor, and holidays — a specialty at Kitschy Witch — meant spooky Halloween ephemera, tinseled trees with beaded ornaments, rosy-cheeked Santas, fuzzy Easter chicks and corny Valentines. Visit Kitschy Witch in downtown Englewood or catch its Instagram page every Sunday at 4 p.m. for live sales via the internet.

instagram.com/kitschywitchvintage

Best Antique Store

Garage Antiques

Although Antiques Row is disappearing from South Broadway, help is at hand. If you're on the hunt for furniture, a unique gift, fun things for your home or a display piece for your office, head to the magical place called Garage Antiques. This spot offers an overwhelming array of everything from dressers and coffee tables to vintage kitchen utensils and clothing from over twenty antique dealers. Slavica Slepcevic has been selling reclaimed and restored antiques from this spot since 2010; hop across the street to her other store, Garage Vintage, and you'll find the most beautiful, affordable retro '50s, '60s and '70s pieces. And be sure to say hi to Baby, the Australian Bare-Eyed cockatoo that will greet you at the entrance!

garagevintage.weebly.com

Best Place to Find Japanese Drug-Store Products

Ebisu Japanese Lifestyle Store

When you walk inside Ebisu Japanese Lifestyle Store, you'll be greeted by life-sized statues of anime characters, and you're likely to hear a slowed-down, emotional cover of a chart-topping pop song. But the unique decor and tunes aren't the main reason to head to Ebisu. This is the best spot in the area to get your Japanese beauty fix, since it stocks everything from makeup to hair dye to serums that will remove the oil from your bangs; you'll also find such basics as toilet paper and toothpaste, as well as a few aisles dedicated to irresistible snacks. The store's right across the parking lot from the H Mart, a Korean-American chain, in case you're inspired to shop for more Asian products.

instagram.com/ebisu_colorado

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation