It's no secret that northeast Denver is close to a food desert, with no major grocery stores; in recent years, the City Park West, Whittier, Cole, San Rafael and Five Points neighborhoods have lost most of their corner bodegas, too. Entrepreneur Andrea Leo saw an opportunity and last fall opened Sun Market in City Park West. She offers a combination of affordable kitchen essentials, including produce (a section that's tough to keep stocked because of the demand), as well as some gift and gourmet items to spice things up.sunmarketdenver.com