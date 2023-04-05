Best Place to Have a Beer, Buy a Book, Get Caffeinated and Even Published

Wolverine Farm, a nonprofit entity, is like a tree where every branch carries a different kind of fruit. First and foremost, there's a small, small press turning out esoteric journals and occasional stand-alone short works. But this is also a public facility with a congenial cafe, a coffee shop, a beer bar, a gallery and the Perelandra bookstore, named after C.S. Lewis's sci-fi trilogy. On any given evening, there might be a concert, reading, lecture, market, open mic, workshop or technology-free gathering, giving the place a hands-on energy that's a rare find these days.