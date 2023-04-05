Best Cheese Shop

Denver's longest-running cheese shop, Truffle Cheese originally opened in 2001 and is now run by Lisa Morris, who started working at the store part-time when she needed a break from the nine-to-five of her accounting career. Now she's all in on the cheese game. With a knowledgeable and energetic team that includes her son, Samuel Farber, Truffle Cheese turns a visit into way more than a shopping trip; it's also a chance to learn more about the rotating selection of cheeses from around the world, all of which are cut to order. That makes it a must-stop for anyone putting together a board for a picnic, party or simple at-home snacking.