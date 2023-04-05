Best Rosin Edible

Dialed In Gummies started the whole rosin edibles wave in Colorado, so it's no shocker that the company continues to redefine what can be made with the solventless extract. Dozens of followers began infusing their gummies and chocolate bars with rosin after seeing Dialed In's success, so the Denver-based producer stayed ahead by releasing its new line, Liquid Gummies, which have been coating our lips since debuting last summer. Like Dialed In's gummies, each batch of these simple syrups is made in collaboration with esteemed growers and extractors such as Lazercat and Soiku Bano and include terpene and cannabinoid information on the package. Mix them with something fizzy, shake up a mocktail or guzzle Liquid Gummies straight, but respect the power of rosin, or your body will cease to function until tomorrow.dialedingummies.com