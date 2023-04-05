Best Novelty Edible

Yes, that Fireball. The popular brand of cinnamon-flavored whiskey released a line of THC gummies in 2019 and quietly began selling them in Colorado last year. These weed gummies will raise your friends' eyebrows without singeing them off, but that cinnamon flavor is still strong enough to cover the hash or grassy aftertaste some distillate edibles have. Fireball's gummies are affordable, don't take long to kick in, and have the same tongue-pinching spiciness that we've come to expect from Fireball whiskey — which, not surprisingly, tastes better as candy.fireballcannabis.com