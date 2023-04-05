Best Edibles for Sneaking in Public

We don't have much patience for influencers who hawk only the latest pre-roll or promo code. Luckily for us, Dave is here, man. A grower with over 25 years of experience, MileHighDave has been pheno-hunting since 2020 for the best genetics he can find in an effort to launch his own breeding company. To our further benefit, Dave has been documenting his journey on Instagram as he grows and grades different phenotypes of colorful, intense strains like Chocolate Kevorkian and Dante's Inferno — a strain one could argue he has already perfected. Information about terpenes, seed providers, genetics and growing conditions are almost always shared, and each post makes us eager for 4:20 to get here, already. If you want to learn or just be inspired by beautiful buds, follow Dave — he won't let you down.