Best Drunken Noodles

Thai Pot Cafe got its start in a small space on South Colorado Boulevard and moved into its current large and airy home a few blocks away in 2014. While there's a lot to love on the menu, it's the drunken noodles that have become a best seller. There's always a nice char on the thick noodles, plus you can choose any heat level (zero to seven is "American hot," while a ten is "Thai mild," with options going up from there). The best part, though, is that the dish is loaded with a variety of veggies, including eggplant, green beans, tomatoes, onions and broccoli, making for a nourishing veggie-heavy meal, whether or not you decide to add pork, chicken, beef, tofu, shrimp or squid.