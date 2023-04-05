Best Cannabis-Friendly Venue

Bubba's Kush founder Chris Kaiser says he isn't trying to take over the world. Enjoying life with his beloved pit bull and company namesake, Bubba, off the fruits of his labor in the garden is enough for him — and that's a big come-up for us. When Bubba's Kush broke into selective dispensaries like A Cut Above and Eclipse Cannabis Co. in 2022, cannabis shoppers knew the small operation must be doing something right. After first-class trips to the moon with the Ordway-based grower's Georgia Pie, Orange Cream Cake and Super Boof, we're convinced that Bubba's Kush belongs in the conversation with cultivations like 710 Labs, Cherry and Green Dot Labs. Georgia Pie has been taken on by growers across the state, yet Bubba's peach-pit qualities stood out the most in a crowded pool, while Super Boof, one of our favorite strains of the year, was largely made popular thanks to Bubba's cut. We're still waiting for Bubba's Kush to grow the actual Bubba Kush, but we'll gladly take anything this true-blue cultivation produces in the meantime.