Best Farm Experiences for Children and Adults

The Yetman family — the same crew that started the Horseshoe Market in Denver — made their next dream come true in 2021, when they restored an abandoned farmhouse on four acres in south Lakewood, near the Bear Creek Greenway, in search of a simpler, earthier way of life. Since then, they've created a sustainable farm with a compost pile, animals, a massive cutting-flower garden and a welcoming invitation to visitors for summer camps (2023 is sold out!), pick-your-own-flowers days, a cut-flower CSA program, tours and a fall festival.2995 South Estes Street, Lakewood
303-519-7611
yetmanfarms.com