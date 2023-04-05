Best Vintage Store for Service

Rosey's may be a one-woman affair, but vintage picker Rosey Floyd goes overboard to help a customer, a skill she learned while working in customer service for the tech industry. She keeps a list of specific items people might be looking for, practices fair pricing (even with pricey brands) and adds a little TLC to all of her finds, fixing and upcycling to bring out the best in each piece. Find Rosey at the Lafayette Flea on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on Etsy and Poshmark.Lafayette Flea, 130 East Spaulding Street, Lafayette
720-838-0758
thelafayetteflea.com