Best Plant Store

Both indoor and outdoor plant lovers will need to pinch themselves upon entering Plant Garage, because it's simply a dream come true. Fill up on beginner and advanced care indoor plants as well as succulents at this spot, which also carries a wide variety of mulch and soil and even offers landscaping services. If you ever have an issue with a plant, snap a picture and send it to Plant Garage's Instagram (@plantgarage_denver) and you'll receive tips on how to revive it — or just take it to the store for advice. Fair warning: Any time you go in, you're sure to leave with a new plant.