Best Theater Company Programming

Named for the cryogenically frozen Grandpa Bredo, who was discovered in his grandson's Tuff Shed in Nederland, this festival is wholly unique, just like Colorado. Although there was a brief period last year when Frozen Dead Guy Days seemed to be going the way of its namesake, it was revived, thank heavens, by Stanley Hotel owner John Cullen, who bought the festival after its former co-owners announced it was canceled. Although FDGD had to move to Estes Park and for the first time included fees (admission has always been free), we had only good things to say about the new iteration — though the lines remained as long as ever. Coffin races were still a major draw, but there was also a stellar lineup of music with quality Colorado acts, including the Kyle Hollingsworth Band and Break Science. Grandpa Bredo may still be in Nederland, but there were enough people dressed like him (as usual) that his presence was thoroughly felt.