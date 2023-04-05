Best Store on West Colfax

In 2022, Denver welcomed back the Rose Lady, now rebranded as Roselady Co., but with the same classic exterior that's a Colfax landmark. The longtime flower shop is still family-owned; Daniele Riopelle has revamped it in honor of her mother, Debbie Orban-Rosen, who'd run it since 1985. After a three-year pause following Orban-Rosen's death, Riopelle reopened the shop, which is filled with colorful bouquets and other giftable trinkets that will brighten any day.3921 West Colfax Avenue
720-799-3642
roseladyco