Best Jazz Club

One of the sweetest aspects of Nocturne is its supper-club atmosphere, something owners Scott and Nicole Mattson wanted to create when they opened the club in 2015. But the live music — exclusively jazz and showcasing the best local talent Wednesday through Sunday — is the real star here. The club also has an artist-in-residence program, with musicians typically honing their craft for six to eight weeks, giving them a distinct introduction to Denver jazz fans and helping to establish flourishing careers. Nocturne is serious about its artists, and your prepaid "dinner and a show" tab includes a percentage that goes directly to the musicians.0x2029