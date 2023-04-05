Best Help Going Sustainable

Onetime science teacher Tiffany Norton found her interests in chemistry and crafting merge when she decided to reproduce the homemade cleaning products and herbal remedies her German grandmother once used. Inspired, Norton put science and old-fashioned wisdom to work, creating a line of sustainable, earth-friendly lotions, soaps, body-care products, cleaning solutions and more, and selling them under the moniker of Juniperseed Mercantile. Since that modest start, the business has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar shop and separate workshop venue where visitors can see her staff at work mixing potions. Juniperseed's products are 100 percent handmade, mostly vegan and/or organic, and bottled using refillable, recyclable containers.28 East Arapahoe Road, Littleton
5641A South Nevada Street, Littleton
720-282-9338
juniperseedmercantile.com