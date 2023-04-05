Best Way to Try Colorado Cannabis Products

Cannabis farmers' markets can't really exist in Colorado because of laws surrounding legal pot sales, but something pretty close to one happens twice a month just outside of Denver in unincorporated Adams County. Every other Saturday at JAD's Mile High Smoke, the state's only licensed cannabis bar, you can attend Taste of JAD's, a marketplace meant to showcase new cannabis growers, extractors, edibles brands and more. After vendors set up at 2 p.m., guests sample each of their products (and the entire cannabis menu at JAD's) for various fees until 6 p.m. No products can be taken outside the bar, unfortunately, but all Taste of JAD's vendors are available in Colorado dispensaries, so take note of what to shop for next time.