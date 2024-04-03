 Best Artist Couple 2024 | Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Artist Couple

Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix

Artists Sushe and Tracy Felix have been making stunning oil and acrylic paintings for decades, capturing landscapes through their own unique lenses. Both inspired by the West, they illustrate enigmatic mountainous scenery in flat, stylized strokes that give weight to saturated colors. You'll often find the talented pair showing their work together, and their styles both complement and supplement each other. They don't just share walls in the galleries; they share a life together, too, in a heartwarming creative collaboration.

felixfineart.com

Best Depiction of Blue Cows

Max Coleman

The cows that local artist Max Coleman paints are all blue, with phrases behind them such as, "How can we expect to build a peaceful world by using violence?" His murals and other work can be seen on walls around metro Denver, and they almost always reference animal advocacy in some way. If you're pro-cow, his series titled The Burden of Cattle, now on display at the Banshee House, is a sight to behold. If you can't make it there, your next best bet for cow art is the Westword office.

maxcolemandesign.com

Best Commercial Comic Book Artist

Jorge Corona

Comic book artists used to be siloed on the coasts, but one of the gifts of our digital age is that this is no longer true: Jorge Corona, 0x200Bwho was born in Venezuela, chose to make his home — and his art — right here in the Mile High. He found success with various Bat-titles for DC Comics, but struck out on his own with his Eisner Award-nominated and critically acclaimed take on Oz in Middlewest as well as a project with co-creator Skottie Young, The Me You Love in the Dark. Corona's work is wide-ranging, with the ability to be both inspiring and threatening, traditional and experimental. He's an artistic force, and he makes a point of showing up to local stores to give back to his fans.

instagram.com/jorge_cor

Best New Fiction by a Colorado Author

Don't Fear the Reaper
Stephen Graham Jones

Lots of great fiction was published in 2023, but Stephen Graham Jones's Don't Fear the Reaper — the second in his Indian Lake trilogy, which began with My Heart Is a Chainsaw and will finish up later this year with The Angel of Indian Lake — really stuck with us. Fans of horror will love every blood-soaked word in this trilogy of desperation and flat-out dark thrills. The series is not for the faint of heart, but Graham puts a beautifully Indigenous spin on what's become a love letter to the whole horror genre. This isn't just the best fiction book from a Colorado author in the past year; it's one of the best books of the year, period.

Best New Nonfiction by a Colorado Author

Reading Colorado: A Literary Road Guide
Peter Anderson

If you're a voracious reader, you've probably mused on how your favorite authors might have experienced our state. If so, Reading Colorado: A Literary Road Guide is the book for you. It invites you to shake hands with Kent Haruf's rural dwellers of the Eastern Plains; fords the South Platte with Mark Twain; poetically protests with Anne Waldman and Allen Ginsberg; thumbs a ride with Jack Kerouac; crests peaks with Isabella Bird and Enos Mills, and plumbs the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde with Willa Cather. It's the literary history of "Colorful Colorado" from authors you know, all collected in one perfect road trip of a book. And the foreword from Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel is the cherry on top.

bowerhousebooks.com/shop/reading-colorado

Best Inclusive Burlesque Troupe

Broken Babes

Comprising performers with disabilities who want to make burlesque accessible to all, Broken Babes is the city's most inclusive burlesque troupe. It's also a joy to watch. Founded by Allie Soreass, who was a "kitten" for the long-running Ooh La La Presents burlesque troupe, and Bella Brujita in 2021, Broken Babes memorializes the nickname the founders would call each other after performances that often left them sore and covered in ice packs. But that didn't deter their love of the art form, and they've since welcomed other burlesque-curious and seasoned performers into the fold.

@the_broken_babes

Best Celebration of Drag

Colorado Drag, Initiatives and Variety Awards

After the 2022 shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ bar Club Q, celebrating the art of drag is more important than ever. Inspired by nightlife award shows, such as the Chicago Drag and Nightlife Awards (Gaggys) and New York's annual Glam Awards, Mile High drag entertainer, producer and philanthropist Jessica L'Whor created the Colorado Drag, Initiatives and Variety Awards (DIVAs) in 2018, and it's become an annual tradition that underscores the importance of uplifting artists who put their all into their work.

coloradodivaawards.com

Best LGBTQ+ Comedy Event and Podcast

Dyketopia

Lee Robinson and Kate McLachlan are proof that true creative comedians can make people laugh without punching down or hurting feelings. The duo's queer variety show, Dyketopia, has grown from its backyard beginnings to selling out the Oriental Theater, receiving a grant from Eventbrite and even hosting a festival on a farm that included friend speed dating and a petting zoo; it also expanded into a weekly podcast of the same name. Dyketopia involves game-show-esque features, improv, standup and more, and has been a huge success: Robinson and McLachlan have plans to take it to L.A. and New York later this year. We're fine with that, as long as they come back to the Mile High!

dyketopia.com

Best Comedy Club for Local and National Talent

Comedy Works

Comedy Works has been a testament to Denver's love of the comedy scene since it opened downtown in 1981, and there was just more to love when it added the Comedy Works South location in 2008. Comedy Works was named one of the top five comedy clubs in the country by USA Today and is a favorite of such comedy legends as Dave Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Chelsea Handler, but the venue also serves as a beacon for emerging talent, hosting events such as New Talent Night, New Faces Contest and Funny Final Four throughout the year. Under Wende Curtis's leadership, Comedy Works is the ultimate destination for comedy fans looking for the perfect balance of legendary performers and local talent.

Best Comedy Club Owned by a Comic

Denver Comedy Lounge

The Denver Comedy Lounge is RiNo's premier destination for high-quality comedy entertainment, thanks to the vision of its founder, standup comedian Ben Kronberg. With an impressive career highlighted by a standout performance at the 2007 HBO Aspen Comedy Festival and appearances on national platforms including Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central, Kronberg brings a wealth of experience, a keen eye for talent and a commitment to diversity to his club. Comedians, musicians and artists take the stage every weekend at 8 p.m.

3559 Larimer Street (at Colorado Sake Co.)
720-449-6963
denvercomedylounge.com

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

