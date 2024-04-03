Best Artist Couple

Artists Sushe and Tracy Felix have been making stunning oil and acrylic paintings for decades, capturing landscapes through their own unique lenses. Both inspired by the West, they illustrate enigmatic mountainous scenery in flat, stylized strokes that give weight to saturated colors. You'll often find the talented pair showing their work together, and their styles both complement and supplement each other. They don't just share walls in the galleries; they share a life together, too, in a heartwarming creative collaboration.felixfineart.com