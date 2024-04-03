Best E-Scooter Route

This collection of bike lanes, trails and shared-use sidewalks provides an invigorating tour of downtown Denver with minimal risk of being hit by a car. Start at Union Station and take 20th Street to the South Platte River Trail for a quick ride through Commons Park, then hop on the Cherry Creek Trail by Elitch Gardens and take it to West 14th Avenue and Civic Center Park. Circle the Capitol, the Denver City & County Building and the Denver Art Museum, then head back downtown. You can't hit the 16th Street Mall, but you can get close by taking 15th Street to Wynkoop Street, then ride through McGregor Square to Coors Field and return to Union Station. Lookin' good, Denver!