Best Spaghetti and Meatballs

After moving to Denver in 2019, David Schloss landed a gig as a chef at Safta, but his ultimate goal was to open his own place. In 2023, that became a reality when, after two years of delays, the fast-casual Sonny's Mediterranean debuted in LoHi. It's named for the Great Pyrenees dog that belongs to Schloss and his fiancée, Sonny's co-owner Lena Young. But the pita sandwiches are the real monsters here, nearly as big as the pup that often makes appearances at the eatery. Bursting with ingredients like hummus, Israeli pickles, harissa aioli and fries, they're available in three varieties and come stuffed with a choice of falafel or, our favorite, Sonny's flavorful rotisserie chicken. It's tough to eat these without making a mess, but you'll be so satisfied, you won't mind at all.