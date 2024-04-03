Best Place to Put Air in Your Tires

Getting a flat can make your mood deflate just as much as your tire has. But the Conoco on Sixth Avenue is always there to pump you up, literally and figuratively. The centrally located station offers free air, and with the setup's long hoses, it's easy to reach any wheel. Plus, there's enough pressure that your tire will be refilled almost instantly. In fact, the shop recommends that you use a tire pressure gauge to be sure you don't over-inflate your tires. The friendly staff will loan you one; just walk in and ask!