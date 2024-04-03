Best Venue for EDM

EDM has found its Mile High headquarters in the Black Box. Whether you want to hear a touring artist or an underground up-and-comer, this is the spot — and has been for almost a decade. Created by Nicole Cacciavillano in 2016, the Black Box is known for its weekly event Sub.mission, which is also the name of Cacciavillano's booking and talent agency. Sub.mission was one of the first events to champion dubstep in the U.S., and it's continued to bring top-notch talent to the venue while maintaining the spirit of old-school raves. As Cacciavillano puts it: "What we look for is just raw talent."