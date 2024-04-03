Best Brunch With No Wait

In a city where brunch lines can feel more like waiting at the DMV, one of the best-kept secrets is the weekend menu at Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey. The recently renovated Highland spot known for its gringo take on Mexican street food has a simple five-taco brunch and an even simpler process for getting a seat: Just show up. We love an extra side of the gooey green-chile Hollandaise over the crispy carnitas on the Pinche Hash and the just-spicy-enough Bloody Mary mix — and everything tastes even better when getting a table takes seconds instead of hours.