Best Souvenir Shops in Metro Denver

It's got a brand-spanking-new website, an impressive lineup of supporters and a lot of big ideas. So far, though, the Museum of Denver only exists in cyberspace — but it's a concept worthy of becoming a physical reality. Whenever local historian Jason Hanson traveled to different cities, he would always visit their museums, and he always wondered why Denver didn't have its own; he pitched the idea for a Museum of Denver to other civic-minded volunteers like former Denver City Council members Kendra Black and Mary Beth Susman. Now all it needs is a lot of funding and maybe, just maybe, permission from the city to take over the McNichols Building, putting a facility devoted to Denver in the heart of the city and adding another landmark to Civic Center Park.