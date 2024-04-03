Best Souvenir Shops in Metro Denver

Sometimes a tourist needs more than a cowpie Frisbee as a memento of their visit to Denver. Sometimes a local needs more than another concert poster to remember where they live. Time to head to Abstract Denver, which has four locations in metro Denver as well as a robust online presence. These are much more than souvenir shops; they're full of smart art and clothing with original designs, all celebrating the local scene. If you can't find something here you covet, you just aren't looking. Bonus points for the pop-up at 303 16th Street; if stores like this are what we can expect once construction is (finally) complete, the 16th Street Mall might be deserving of becoming a major destination again.abstractdenver.com