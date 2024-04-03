Best Poster Shop

PosterScene focuses on commercial placards from music and film — and the amazing range of imagery truly runs the gamut. Customers will find concert keepsakes from shows in the Denver area and beyond whose artistry demands framing, as well as posters from movies so cheesy, they'd barely deserve thumbtacks if it wasn't for the smiles they produce. The store also sells vintage press kits, pins, T-shirts and other memorabilia, and deep discounts on select merch (some posters can be had for $10 or less) make PosterScene a go-to spot for shoppers decorating everything from dorm rooms to living rooms.1505 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-443-3102
posterscene.com