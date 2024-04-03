Best Tacos Árabes

If there are two things you should eat in Denver before you die, it's the oxtails with rice and the caramel cake at this homey Park Hill restaurant and bar. Timing is critical on both, as the succulent oxtail is only served Thursday through Saturday, and the caramel cake sells out quickly, so be sure to order a slice at the beginning of your meal. But both represent the soul of soul food — the kind of cooking that beckons you in like a dinner bell and makes you stay like a grandma's admonitions until you're beyond stuffed. Of course, everything at Blazing Chicken Shack tastes great and comes with a generous side of Southern hospitality, whether it's the extra-crunchy and not-too-fussed-with fried chicken, the steaming slabs of catfish or the surprising gumbo.