Best Tacos Árabes

Family owned and operated, El Sampa Taqueria Bar has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine for twelve years. With an extensive menu of tacos, tortas, burritos and other Mexican staples, there's something here for everyone. But El Sampa also has something you don't typically find at other spots: the elusive tacos árabes. This specialty was created by Middle Eastern immigrants in Mexico and mirror the shawarma tradition, made with thinly sliced, spit-roasted pork seasoned with cumin and oregano and a spicy chipotle sauce on a thick flour tortilla that's reminiscent of pita. We can't get enough of them.