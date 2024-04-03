Best Place to Find the Jams

Ah, Cervantes'. This dual venue has been a live-music haven since it opened in 2003, and while you can catch numerous genres here, Cervantes' has become known for staging jam bands from the city and around the U.S. It's not just up-and-comers, either: The club has hosted the likes of Phish's Page McConnell and Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes. With the smart layout, after seeing a show in the Ballroom, you can hop over to the Other Side to enjoy more funky tunes. And during the summer, there's nothing like the vibes on the patio.